Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Nutex Health Inc.’s current trading price is -95.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.62%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.50 and $11.19. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.12 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.6 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) currently stands at $0.49. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.5414 after starting at $0.5217. The stock’s lowest price was $0.4809 before closing at $0.53.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Nutex Health Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $11.19 on 06/01/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.50 on 05/02/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -63.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 307.66M and boasts a workforce of 1150 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3322, with a change in price of -1.7431. Similarly, Nutex Health Inc. recorded 1,707,431 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -78.17%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NUTX stands at 2.57. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.36.

NUTX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Nutex Health Inc. over the last 50 days is 0.46%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 0.97%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 1.93% and 3.04%, respectively.

NUTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -74.37%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -39.14%. The price of NUTX leaped by -51.79% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.07%.