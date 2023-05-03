HPP’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -48.82% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -55.05%. The price of HPP leaped by -25.11% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.05%.

The present stock price for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) is $4.98. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $5.40 after an opening price of $5.30. The stock briefly fell to $4.825 before ending the session at $5.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $23.57 on 05/04/22 and the lowest value was $5.12 on 05/02/23.

52-week price history of HPP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s current trading price is -78.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.12 and $23.57. The Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 4.2 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.5 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -56.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 687.79M and boasts a workforce of 885 employees.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.61, with a change in price of -5.16. Similarly, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. recorded 3,140,492 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.89%.

HPP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HPP stands at 1.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.62.

HPP Stock Stochastic Average

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 2.93%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.05%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.79% and 17.19%, respectively.