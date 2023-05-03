Hercules Capital Inc.: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) currently has a stock price of $13.05. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $13.34 after opening at $13.25. The lowest recorded price for the day was $12.64 before it closed at $13.20.

Hercules Capital Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $16.76 on 05/04/22, and the lowest price during that time was $10.94, recorded on 03/13/23.

52-week price history of HTGC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Hercules Capital Inc.’s current trading price is -22.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.29%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $10.94 and $16.76. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.17 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.87 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.77B and boasts a workforce of 100 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.63, with a change in price of -0.38. Similarly, Hercules Capital Inc. recorded 1,469,288 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.83%.

HTGC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HTGC stands at 1.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.12.

HTGC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Hercules Capital Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 39.66%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 76.15%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.47% and 87.70%, respectively.

HTGC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -0.78%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.72%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HTGC has fallen by 1.24%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.46%.