Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s current trading price is -98.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.81%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.94 and $95.00. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.13 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.0 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) is $1.38. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.55 after opening at $1.27. The stock touched a low of $1.25 before closing at $1.27.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.33M and boasts a workforce of 377 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6642, with a change in price of +0.1400. Similarly, Golden Sun Education Group Limited recorded 2,386,233 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.29%.

GSUN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Golden Sun Education Group Limited over the last 50 days is at 22.91%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 38.45%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 33.58% and 23.69%, respectively.

GSUN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 25.45%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -94.69%. The price of GSUN leaped by -8.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.08%.