Gen Digital Inc.: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

The present stock price for Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) is $16.93. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $17.64 after an opening price of $17.53. The stock briefly fell to $16.92 before ending the session at $17.66.

Gen Digital Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $26.83 on 08/03/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $15.52 on 03/15/23.

52-week price history of GEN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Gen Digital Inc.’s current trading price is -36.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.09%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $15.52 to $26.83. In the Technology sector, the Gen Digital Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.86 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.4.43 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.87B and boasts a workforce of 2700 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Gen Digital Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Gen Digital Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.85, with a change in price of -6.20. Similarly, Gen Digital Inc. recorded 3,851,930 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -26.81%.

Examining GEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GEN stands at 7.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.50.

GEN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Gen Digital Inc. over the last 50 days is 25.97%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 10.08%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 48.88% and 60.76%, respectively.

GEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -21.00% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -24.96%. The price of GEN leaped by -1.34% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.48%.