CF Industries Holdings Inc.: Analyzing CF Stock Trends

The stock price for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) currently stands at $74.06. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $74.76 after starting at $72.27. The stock’s lowest price was $69.31 before closing at $71.95.

In terms of market performance, CF Industries Holdings Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $119.60 on 08/26/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $67.95 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of CF Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -38.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.99%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $67.95 to $119.60. In the Basic Materials sector, the CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 5.1 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.77 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.22B and boasts a workforce of 2700 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating CF Industries Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 82.08, with a change in price of -27.44. Similarly, CF Industries Holdings Inc. recorded 2,764,594 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.03%.

Examining CF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CF stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.59.

CF Stock Stochastic Average

Today, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 31.28%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 53.95%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 38.64% and 24.94% respectively.

CF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -13.08%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -29.92%. The price of CF fallen by 2.17% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.39%.