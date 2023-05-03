CEIX’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -1.69% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -1.69%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 0.61%. The price of CEIX fallen by 9.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.94%.

The stock price for CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) currently stands at $63.90. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $66.57 after starting at $63.00. The stock’s lowest price was $62.406 before closing at $60.12.

CONSOL Energy Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $79.17 on 08/26/22 and the lowest value was $39.62 on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of CEIX Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. CONSOL Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -19.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.28%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $39.62 and $79.17. The trading volume for the Energy sector company’s shares reached about 1.89 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.89 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.21B and boasts a workforce of 1860 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 59.84, with a change in price of -8.06. Similarly, CONSOL Energy Inc. recorded 841,061 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.20%.

CEIX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CEIX stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.32.

CEIX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for CONSOL Energy Inc. over the last 50 days is 84.49%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 74.25%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.14% and 59.37%, respectively.