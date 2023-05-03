Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s current trading price is -82.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.58%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.52 and $11.20. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.78 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 61510.0 over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) currently stands at $2.00. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.02 after starting at $1.98. The stock’s lowest price was $1.76 before closing at $1.75.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $11.20 on 06/29/22 and the lowest value was $1.52 on 04/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -51.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.54M and boasts a workforce of 8 employees.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.7900, with a change in price of -5.8000. Similarly, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. recorded 73,667 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -74.36%.

CANF Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 30.19%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 54.55%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 32.74% and 25.80% respectively.

CANF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -67.37%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -77.38%. The price of CANF leaped by -12.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.36%.