BLMN: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 23.51%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.92%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BLMN has leaped by -3.12%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.11%.

At present, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has a stock price of $24.85. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $24.92 after an opening price of $24.50. The day’s lowest price was $23.96, and it closed at $24.67.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $28.46 on 02/23/23 and the lowest value was $15.89 on 06/22/22.

52-week price history of BLMN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -12.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$15.89 and $28.46. The Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 3.41 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.64 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.07B and boasts a workforce of 87000 employees.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Bloomin’ Brands Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.10, with a change in price of +4.30. Similarly, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. recorded 1,609,134 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.92%.

BLMN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BLMN stands at 3.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.06.

BLMN Stock Stochastic Average

Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 34.95%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 68.55%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.45% and 47.23%, respectively.