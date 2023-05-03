Azul S.A.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 675.10M Market Cap

The stock of Azul S.A. (AZUL) is currently priced at $6.69. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $6.70 after opening at $6.51. The day’s lowest price was $6.35 before the stock closed at $6.39.

Azul S.A.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $13.81 on 05/23/22 and a low of $3.82 for the same time frame on 03/02/23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of AZUL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Azul S.A.’s current trading price is -51.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 75.13%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $3.82 and $13.81. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.84 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.93 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 675.10M and boasts a workforce of 14247 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Azul S.A.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Azul S.A. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.29, with a change in price of -0.06. Similarly, Azul S.A. recorded 3,285,032 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.88%.

AZUL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Azul S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 64.55%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 43.43%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 40.46% and 36.98%, respectively.

AZUL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 9.49% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -28.75%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AZUL has leaped by -1.76%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.36%.