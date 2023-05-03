AZN’s Stock Market Adventure: 9.90% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 9.90% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 26.70%. The price of AZN fallen by 6.59% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.17%.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has a current stock price of $74.51. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $73.775 after opening at $72.98. The stock’s low for the day was $72.98, and it eventually closed at $73.70.

AstraZeneca PLC had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $76.56 on 04/25/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $52.65 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of AZN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. AstraZeneca PLC’s current trading price is -2.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.53%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $52.65 and $76.56. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.93 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 4.45 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 229.41B and boasts a workforce of 83500 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC

As of right now, 21 analysts are rating AstraZeneca PLC as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 68.86, with a change in price of +5.63. Similarly, AstraZeneca PLC recorded 4,674,674 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.18%.

AZN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AZN stands at 0.88. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

AZN Stock Stochastic Average

AstraZeneca PLC’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 83.74%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 61.41%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.85% and 58.10%, respectively.