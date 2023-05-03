ASNS Stock: Exploring Actelis Networks Inc.’s Growth

The stock price for Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) currently stands at $6.51. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $9.58 after starting at $2.93. The stock’s lowest price was $2.62 before closing at $3.04.

52-week price history of ASNS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Actelis Networks Inc.’s current trading price is -83.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 147.53%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.63 to $39.40. In the Technology sector, the Actelis Networks Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.21 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.17160.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.61M and boasts a workforce of 44 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.58, with a change in price of +0.51. Similarly, Actelis Networks Inc. recorded 34,248 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.48%.

Examining ASNS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASNS stands at 1.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.39.

ASNS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Actelis Networks Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 55.89%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 55.89%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 33.31% and 24.90% respectively.

ASNS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 36.42%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -15.44%. The price of ASNS fallen by 103.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 131.67%.