Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -25.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 224.32%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.50 and $2.18 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.85 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.46 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) is $1.62. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.97 after an opening price of $1.85. The stock briefly fell to $1.61 before ending the session at $1.80.

In terms of market performance, Applied Therapeutics Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.18 on 05/01/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.50 on 10/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 45.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 76.14M and boasts a workforce of 27 employees.

Applied Therapeutics Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Applied Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9760, with a change in price of +0.7599. Similarly, Applied Therapeutics Inc. recorded 374,842 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +88.35%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APLT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

APLT Stock Stochastic Average

Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 60.64%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 60.56%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.18% and 71.35%, respectively.

APLT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 113.16% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 123.39%. The price of APLT fallen by 99.73% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 20.54%.