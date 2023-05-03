Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is MET Stock a Safe Harbor?

MetLife Inc. (MET) current stock price is $59.43. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $60.83 after opening at $60.67. The stock’s lowest point was $58.34 before it closed at $61.26.

The stock market performance of MetLife Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $77.36 on 11/25/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $52.83, recorded on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of MET Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. MetLife Inc.’s current trading price is -23.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.49%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $52.83 and $77.36. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.77 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.37 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

MetLife Inc. (MET) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 45.25B and boasts a workforce of 45000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For MetLife Inc.

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating MetLife Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 66.76, with a change in price of -15.85. Similarly, MetLife Inc. recorded 4,713,092 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.05%.

MET Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MET stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.66.

MET Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for MetLife Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 33.19%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 51.28%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.90% and 74.70%, respectively.

MET Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -17.88%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -18.74%. The price of MET increased 2.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.37%.