Zynex Inc. Inc. (ZYXI) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -4.10%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 44.84%. The price of ZYXI increased 16.51% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.24%.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) current stock price is $13.34. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $14.42 after opening at $11.40. The stock’s lowest point was $11.275 before it closed at $11.44.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Zynex Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $17.25 on 01/06/23, and the lowest price during that time was $5.84, recorded on 05/11/22.

52-week price history of ZYXI Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Zynex Inc.’s current trading price is -22.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 128.42%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.84 and $17.25. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.06 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.25 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 481.44M and boasts a workforce of 900 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.95, with a change in price of -0.26. Similarly, Zynex Inc. recorded 249,799 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.91%.

ZYXI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZYXI stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

ZYXI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Zynex Inc. over the past 50 days is 78.74%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 67.47%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 33.74% and 17.90%, respectively, over the past 20 days.