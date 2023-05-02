Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Zscaler Inc.’s current trading price is -59.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -1.81%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $87.35 and $210.66. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.35 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.67 million observed over the last three months.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) current stock price is $85.77. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $89.48 after opening at $89.48. The stock’s lowest point was $87.35 before it closed at $88.74.

In terms of market performance, Zscaler Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $210.66 on 05/03/22, while the lowest value was $87.35 on 05/02/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.35B and boasts a workforce of 4975 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Zscaler Inc.

As of right now, 23 analysts are rating Zscaler Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 115.01, with a change in price of -30.01. Similarly, Zscaler Inc. recorded 2,589,544 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.88%.

How ZS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZS stands at 2.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.16.

ZS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Zscaler Inc. over the last 50 days is at 2.05%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 3.63%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 5.40% and 5.40%, respectively.

ZS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -23.35%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -44.29%. The price of ZS decreased -26.59% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.09%.