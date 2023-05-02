Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is 1.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.12%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $100.39 and $140.29. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.07 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.27 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) currently stands at $142.68. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $139.86 after starting at $138.28. The stock’s lowest price was $138.02 before closing at $138.83.

In terms of market performance, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $140.29 on 05/02/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $100.39 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.11B and boasts a workforce of 18000 employees.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 127.61, with a change in price of +22.07. Similarly, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. recorded 1,376,885 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.18%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZBH stands at 0.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.43.

ZBH Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 81.13%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 76.04%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.80% and 86.37%, respectively.

ZBH Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 11.90%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 25.74%. The price of ZBH fallen by 10.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.60%.