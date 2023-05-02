WGS’s Stock Woes: Down -75.20% in 6 Months, Down -75.20% in Just 5 Days

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -5.04%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -75.20%. The price of WGS leaped by -21.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.95%.

Currently, the stock price of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is $0.25. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.278 after opening at $0.278. The stock touched a low of $0.2501 before closing at $0.27.

GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $2.51 on 05/05/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.22, recorded on 12/29/22.

52-week price history of WGS Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s current trading price is -90.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.86%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.22 and $2.51. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.46 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 4.29 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -37.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 197.20M and boasts a workforce of 1100 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3586, with a change in price of -0.1329. Similarly, GeneDx Holdings Corp. recorded 3,699,237 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.66%.

WGS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WGS stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

WGS Stock Stochastic Average

GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 3.50%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 8.41%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.92% and 19.44%, respectively.