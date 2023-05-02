WeWork Inc. Inc. (WE) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -72.01%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -85.12%. The price of WE decreased -48.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.14%.

WeWork Inc. (WE) current stock price is $0.40. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.44 after opening at $0.44. The stock’s lowest point was $0.3953 before it closed at $0.42.

The stock market performance of WeWork Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $8.08 on 05/27/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.40, recorded on 05/01/23.

52-week price history of WE Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. WeWork Inc.’s current trading price is -95.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -0.69%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.40 and $8.08. The Real Estate sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 6.47 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 9.63 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

WeWork Inc. (WE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -74.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 304.32M and boasts a workforce of 4300 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for WeWork Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating WeWork Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2424, with a change in price of -2.1398. Similarly, WeWork Inc. recorded 9,623,870 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -84.24%.

WE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of WeWork Inc. over the last 50 days is at 0.38%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 1.25%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 4.88% and 4.92%, respectively.