Vale S.A. (VALE) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Vale S.A.’s current trading price is -26.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.59%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $11.68 and $19.31. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 9.66 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 24.03 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Vale S.A. (VALE) currently stands at $14.20. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $14.43 after starting at $14.37. The stock’s lowest price was $14.06 before closing at $14.41.

In terms of market performance, Vale S.A. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $19.31 on 01/26/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $11.68 on 09/07/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Vale S.A. (VALE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 64.49B and boasts a workforce of 64516 employees.

Vale S.A.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Vale S.A. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.49, with a change in price of -2.26. Similarly, Vale S.A. recorded 23,798,605 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.73%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VALE stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

VALE Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Vale S.A. over the last 50 days is 12.99%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 17.24%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 21.15% and 16.28%, respectively.

VALE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -16.32%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 6.57%. The price of VALE leaped by -10.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.42%.