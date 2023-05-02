Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Under Armour Inc.’s current trading price is -45.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.11%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.38 and $15.80 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.3 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 7.33 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is $8.62. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $8.94 after an opening price of $8.86. The stock briefly fell to $8.60 before ending the session at $8.87.

In terms of market performance, Under Armour Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $15.80 on 05/03/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $6.38 on 09/30/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.61B and boasts a workforce of 7100 employees.

Under Armour Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Under Armour Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.02, with a change in price of -1.03. Similarly, Under Armour Inc. recorded 7,305,965 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.67%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UAA stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

UAA Stock Stochastic Average

Under Armour Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 25.52%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 5.85%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 19.19% and 18.43%, respectively.

UAA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -15.16% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 20.39%. The price of UAA leaped by -7.31% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.69%.