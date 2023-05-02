TWKS: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -25.12%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -20.44%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TWKS has fallen by 3.67%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 25.49%.

At present, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) has a stock price of $7.63. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $6.32 after an opening price of $6.18. The day’s lowest price was $6.14, and it closed at $6.22.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $19.33 on 05/03/22 and the lowest value was $5.93 on 04/28/23.

52-week price history of TWKS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s current trading price is -60.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.93 and $19.33. The Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 2.1 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.76 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.93B and boasts a workforce of 12500 employees.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Thoughtworks Holding Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.82, with a change in price of -1.83. Similarly, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. recorded 691,455 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.69%.

TWKS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TWKS stands at 0.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

TWKS Stock Stochastic Average

Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 40.19%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.89%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 38.93% and 20.82%, respectively.