Tupperware Brands Corporation Inc. (TUP) Price Performance and Its Relation to the Tech Industry

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -71.98%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -83.48%. The price of TUP decreased -51.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.52%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) current stock price is $1.16. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $1.33 after opening at $1.26. The stock’s lowest point was $1.135 before it closed at $1.25.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tupperware Brands Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $18.09 on 05/03/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $1.12 on 04/25/23.

52-week price history of TUP Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s current trading price is -93.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.57%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.12 and $18.09. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.13 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 2.05 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -71.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 51.97M and boasts a workforce of 10000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.3428, with a change in price of -3.3500. Similarly, Tupperware Brands Corporation recorded 1,716,794 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -74.28%.

TUP Stock Stochastic Average

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 1.22%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 2.82%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.28% and 6.81%, respectively.