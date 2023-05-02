The Psychology of Credit Suisse Group AG Inc. (CS) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -71.29%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -76.46%. The price of CS fallen by 0.23% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.09%.

Currently, the stock price of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is $0.87. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.899 after opening at $0.8699. The stock touched a low of $0.8658 before closing at $0.89.

In terms of market performance, Credit Suisse Group AG had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.12 on 05/27/22, while the lowest value was $0.82 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of CS Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Credit Suisse Group AG’s current trading price is -87.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.35%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.82 and $7.12. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 25.51 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 47.88 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -74.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.47B and boasts a workforce of 50480 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.4773, with a change in price of -2.4672. Similarly, Credit Suisse Group AG recorded 37,589,020 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -73.87%.

CS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CS stands at 3.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.48.

CS Stock Stochastic Average

Credit Suisse Group AG’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 2.28%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 11.03%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.90% and 20.32%, respectively.