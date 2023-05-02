The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. The Procter & Gamble Company’s current trading price is -3.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $122.18 and $162.00. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.76 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 6.38 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is $155.85. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $157.395 after opening at $156.03. The stock touched a low of $155.80 before closing at $156.57.

The Procter & Gamble Company’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $162.00 on 05/03/22, and the lowest price during that time was $122.18, recorded on 10/10/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 369.24B and boasts a workforce of 106000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Company

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating The Procter & Gamble Company as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 146.54, with a change in price of +6.94. Similarly, The Procter & Gamble Company recorded 6,560,882 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.65%.

How PG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PG stands at 0.83. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.52.

PG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Procter & Gamble Company over the past 50 days is 91.41%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 78.02%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 82.78% and 82.82%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 2.83%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 15.26%. The price of PG fallen by 4.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.35%.