The EPD Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Fluctuating Performance

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) stock is currently valued at $25.75. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $26.50 after opening at $26.23. The stock briefly dropped to $26.2108 before ultimately closing at $26.30.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $28.65 on 06/08/22 and a low of $22.90 for the same time frame on 09/26/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of EPD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s current trading price is -10.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $22.90 to $28.65. In the Energy sector, the Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.04 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.4.31 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 57.07B and boasts a workforce of 7300 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Enterprise Products Partners L.P. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.57, with a change in price of +1.50. Similarly, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. recorded 4,722,717 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.19%.

Examining EPD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EPD stands at 1.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.00.

EPD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 42.07%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 13.61%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 29.48% and 41.10% respectively.

EPD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 6.76%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 3.66%. The price of EPD decreased -0.58% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.34%.