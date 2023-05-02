Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Tesla Inc.’s current trading price is -49.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.95%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $101.81 and $318.50 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 108.66 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 156.69 million over the last three months.

At present, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has a stock price of $161.83. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $163.28 after an opening price of $163.17. The day’s lowest price was $158.83, and it closed at $164.31.

Tesla Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $318.50 on 05/04/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $101.81 on 01/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 500.06B and boasts a workforce of 127855 employees.

Tesla Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 22 analysts are rating Tesla Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 169.80, with a change in price of -20.62. Similarly, Tesla Inc. recorded 161,470,172 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.30%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSLA stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

TSLA Stock Stochastic Average

Tesla Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 16.07%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 18.80%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 18.15% and 12.29%, respectively.

TSLA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 31.38%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -28.10%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TSLA has leaped by -17.13%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.44%.