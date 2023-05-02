Tencent Music Entertainment Group Inc. (TME) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -16.49%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 88.42%. The price of TME decreased -16.49% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.21%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) stock is currently valued at $6.91. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $7.49 after opening at $7.35. The stock briefly dropped to $7.17 before ultimately closing at $7.22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tencent Music Entertainment Group experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $9.29 on 01/04/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.14 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of TME Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s current trading price is -25.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 120.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.14 and $9.29. The Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 1.8 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 6.12 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.06B and boasts a workforce of 5805 employees.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Tencent Music Entertainment Group as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.03, with a change in price of -0.73. Similarly, Tencent Music Entertainment Group recorded 7,915,405 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.58%.

TME’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TME stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

TME Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 7.02%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 1.91%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 19.17% and 22.16%, respectively.