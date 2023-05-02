TDH Holdings Inc.: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) currently has a stock price of $1.52. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $2.14 after opening at $1.32. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.24 before it closed at $1.30.

In terms of market performance, TDH Holdings Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $9.00 on 06/09/22, while the lowest value was $0.95 on 04/25/23.

52-week price history of PETZ Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. TDH Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -83.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.95 and $9.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.75 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 47460.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.62M and boasts a workforce of 220 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5447, with a change in price of -0.7600. Similarly, TDH Holdings Inc. recorded 71,459 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.33%.

PETZ Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PETZ stands at 0.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PETZ Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for TDH Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 47.90%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 47.90%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 53.62% and 51.81%, respectively.

PETZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -1.94%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -43.91%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PETZ has fallen by 24.59%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 45.92%.