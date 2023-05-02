TANH’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 100.47%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 11.33%. The price of TANH increased 119.71% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 143.50%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) current stock price is $4.31. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $7.97 after opening at $2.06. The stock’s lowest point was $2.06 before it closed at $1.98.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Tantech Holdings Ltd had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.84 on 06/09/22, while the lowest value was $1.62 on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of TANH Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -63.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 166.03%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.62 and $11.84. The shares of the Consumer Defensive sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 4.91 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 17180.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.57M and boasts a workforce of 51 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.4600, with a change in price of +1.7000. Similarly, Tantech Holdings Ltd recorded 96,181 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +65.13%.

TANH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TANH stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TANH Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Tantech Holdings Ltd over the last 50 days is presently at 42.36%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 42.36%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 36.65% and 25.45%, respectively.