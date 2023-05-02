T2 Biosystems Inc.: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

The current stock price for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is $0.31. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.34 after opening at $0.34. It dipped to a low of $0.3029 before ultimately closing at $0.33.

T2 Biosystems Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $20.50 on 05/03/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.30, recorded on 04/26/23.

52-week price history of TTOO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s current trading price is -98.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.30 and $20.50. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.55 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.72 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -80.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.27M and boasts a workforce of 158 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9912, with a change in price of -1.2910. Similarly, T2 Biosystems Inc. recorded 523,199 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -80.69%.

TTOO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of T2 Biosystems Inc. over the last 50 days is at 1.61%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 5.29%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 13.46% and 14.68%, respectively.

TTOO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -78.24% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -83.65%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TTOO has leaped by -32.83%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.39%.