SWN’s Market Ups and Downs: What’s Behind the 2023 Stock Performance?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -12.99%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -22.64%. The price of SWN fallen by 4.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.39%.

The stock price for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) currently stands at $5.09. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.20 after starting at $5.10. The stock’s lowest price was $5.02 before closing at $5.19.

Southwestern Energy Company experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $9.87 on 06/08/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $4.60 on 03/16/23.

52-week price history of SWN Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Southwestern Energy Company’s current trading price is -48.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.65%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $4.60 and $9.87. The trading volume for the Energy sector company’s shares reached about 22.95 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 25.68 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.43B and boasts a workforce of 1118 employees.

Southwestern Energy Company: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Southwestern Energy Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.39, with a change in price of -1.00. Similarly, Southwestern Energy Company recorded 24,036,541 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.42%.

SWN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SWN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

SWN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Southwestern Energy Company over the last 50 days is 43.75%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 53.91%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.46% and 42.09%, respectively.