Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s current trading price is -62.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -11.76%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.68 and $1.60. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.81 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.47 million observed over the last three months.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) has a current stock price of $0.60. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.6957 after opening at $0.69. The stock’s low for the day was $0.55, and it eventually closed at $0.70.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $1.60 on 06/09/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.68 on 05/01/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -58.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 88.33M and boasts a workforce of 318 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9832, with a change in price of -0.2800. Similarly, Spruce Power Holding Corporation recorded 560,979 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.82%.

How SPRU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPRU stands at 1.79. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.70.

SPRU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Spruce Power Holding Corporation over the past 50 days is 6.96%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 8.93%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 5.85% and 5.43%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SPRU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -34.72% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -25.81%. The price of SPRU leaped by -25.57% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -15.49%.