Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Inc. (SIRI) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -35.27%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -38.13%. The price of SIRI decreased -4.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by 0.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) current stock price is $3.78. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.86 after opening at $3.80. The stock’s lowest point was $3.76 before it closed at $3.80.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $6.85 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value being $3.32 on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of SIRI Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -44.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.86%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.32 and $6.85. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 14.01 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 17.83 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.26B and boasts a workforce of 5869 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Sirius XM Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.82, with a change in price of -2.40. Similarly, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. recorded 15,968,428 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.83%.

SIRI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 34.98%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 56.10%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 53.66% and 36.33%, respectively, over the past 20 days.