SHOP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.11: What It Means for Shopify Inc.’s Future

The stock of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is currently priced at $47.28. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $48.92 after opening at $48.13. The day’s lowest price was $47.135 before the stock closed at $48.45.

The market performance of Shopify Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $54.67 on 02/03/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $23.63 on 10/13/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of SHOP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Shopify Inc.’s current trading price is -13.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 100.08%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $23.63 to $54.67. In the Technology sector, the Shopify Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 9.57 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.16.84 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 59.22B and boasts a workforce of 11600 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Shopify Inc.

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Shopify Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 26 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 43.23, with a change in price of +6.49. Similarly, Shopify Inc. recorded 17,940,621 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.91%.

Examining SHOP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHOP stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

SHOP Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Shopify Inc. over the last 50 days is 76.20%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 59.43%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 67.19% and 60.53%, respectively.

SHOP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 36.21% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 38.65%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SHOP has fallen by 1.66%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.54%.