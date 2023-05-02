SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. SelectQuote Inc.’s current trading price is -64.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 127.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.51 and $3.25. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.17 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.94 million observed over the last three months.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has a current stock price of $1.16. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.16 after opening at $1.02. The stock’s low for the day was $1.0101, and it eventually closed at $1.06.

SelectQuote Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $3.25 on 05/16/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.51, recorded on 10/24/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 41.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 198.63M and boasts a workforce of 1857 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4613, with a change in price of +0.5430. Similarly, SelectQuote Inc. recorded 2,127,121 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +88.01%.

How SLQT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SLQT stands at 1.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.76.

SLQT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of SelectQuote Inc. over the last 50 days is at 14.62%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 21.40%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 15.88% and 10.63%, respectively.

SLQT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 72.64% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 106.52%. The price of SLQT leaped by -44.76% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -35.20%.