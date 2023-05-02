Rivian Automotive Inc.’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

The present stock price for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is $12.65. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $12.83 after an opening price of $12.805. The stock briefly fell to $12.37 before ending the session at $12.82.

The market performance of Rivian Automotive Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $40.86 on 09/15/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $11.68 on 04/26/23.

52-week price history of RIVN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s current trading price is -69.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $11.68 to $40.86. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Rivian Automotive Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 12.79 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.29.29 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.59B and boasts a workforce of 14122 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Rivian Automotive Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Rivian Automotive Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.26, with a change in price of -16.88. Similarly, Rivian Automotive Inc. recorded 27,520,473 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -57.16%.

Examining RIVN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RIVN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

RIVN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 10.91%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 23.57%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 25.11% and 19.08% respectively.

RIVN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -31.36% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -63.33%. The price of RIVN leaped by -12.15% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.35%.