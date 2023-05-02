PTRA’s Market Whiplash: -71.35% YTD Decline, -28.48% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -71.35%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -81.18%. The price of PTRA decreased -28.48% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.69%.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) stock is currently valued at $1.08. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.25 after opening at $1.18. The stock briefly dropped to $1.06 before ultimately closing at $1.17.

Proterra Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.70 on 11/14/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.91 on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of PTRA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Proterra Inc.’s current trading price is -85.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.46%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.91 and $7.70. The Proterra Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.71 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.79 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -78.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 238.25M and boasts a workforce of 1247 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.3677, with a change in price of -4.1200. Similarly, Proterra Inc. recorded 2,246,886 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -79.23%.

PTRA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PTRA stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PTRA Stock Stochastic Average

Proterra Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 4.42%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 26.37%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 32.45% and 24.65%, respectively.