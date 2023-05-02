Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Prospect Capital Corporation’s current trading price is -25.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -0.41%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.09 and $8.19 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.21 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.41 million over the last three months.

The stock of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is currently priced at $6.07. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $6.83 after opening at $6.82. The day’s lowest price was $6.59 before the stock closed at $6.59.

In terms of market performance, Prospect Capital Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $8.19 on 08/16/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $6.09 on 05/02/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.64B.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.14, with a change in price of -1.22. Similarly, Prospect Capital Corporation recorded 1,405,266 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.87%.

PSEC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Prospect Capital Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 5.11%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 8.41%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.25% and 30.35%, respectively.

PSEC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -13.23% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -16.23%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PSEC has leaped by -12.86%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.48%.