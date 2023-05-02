Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Permian Resources Corporation’s current trading price is -18.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 93.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $5.08 and $12.05. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.41 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 7.38 million observed over the last three months.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) has a current stock price of $9.84. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $10.55 after opening at $10.32. The stock’s low for the day was $10.17, and it eventually closed at $10.43.

The stock market performance of Permian Resources Corporation has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $12.05 on 03/03/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $5.08, recorded on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.63B and boasts a workforce of 218 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.12, with a change in price of +0.88. Similarly, Permian Resources Corporation recorded 6,933,145 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.79%.

How PR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PR stands at 0.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.73.

PR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Permian Resources Corporation over the past 50 days is 28.29%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 5.38%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 25.81% and 24.68%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 4.63% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 1.50%. The price of PR leaped by -6.33% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.53%.