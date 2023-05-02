PBLA’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -84.52%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -91.98%. The price of PBLA fallen by 7.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.10%.

Currently, the stock price of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is $0.45. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.5336 after opening at $0.51. The stock touched a low of $0.4145 before closing at $0.55.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $76.00 on 05/02/22, with the lowest value being $0.32 on 04/06/23.

52-week price history of PBLA Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -99.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.88%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.32 and $76.00. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.81 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.65 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -70.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.37M and boasts a workforce of 6 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Panbela Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7504, with a change in price of -3.8100. Similarly, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. recorded 2,625,707 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -89.35%.

PBLA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is at 11.55%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 28.21%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 40.21% and 42.90%, respectively.