Palantir Technologies Inc. Inc. (PLTR) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 21.18% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -9.53%. The price of PLTR leaped by -4.54% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.95%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has a current stock price of $7.78. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $7.82 after opening at $7.75. The stock’s low for the day was $7.66, and it eventually closed at $7.75.

The stock market performance of Palantir Technologies Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $11.62 on 08/05/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $5.84, recorded on 01/24/23.

52-week price history of PLTR Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -33.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.22%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $5.84 and $11.62. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 19.0 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 39.91 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.50B and boasts a workforce of 3838 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.71, with a change in price of +0.59. Similarly, Palantir Technologies Inc. recorded 36,122,145 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.21%.

PLTR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLTR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PLTR Stock Stochastic Average

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 23.41%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 11.27%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 10.88% and 8.89%, respectively.