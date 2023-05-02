Home  »  Finance   »  Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) Stock: Navig...

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.’s current trading price is -79.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.11%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.61 and $4.95 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.47 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 31340.0 over the last three months.

At present, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) has a stock price of $1.00. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.995 after an opening price of $0.90. The day’s lowest price was $0.86, and it closed at $0.91.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.95 on 05/03/22 and the lowest value was $0.61 on 03/20/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.56M and boasts a workforce of 256 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9748, with a change in price of -0.0950. Similarly, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. recorded 48,913 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.72%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OST stands at 0.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

OST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 80.21%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 74.18%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.68% and 49.68%, respectively.

OST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 5.29%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.45%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OST has fallen by 18.40%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.39%.

