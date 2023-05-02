Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -82.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.21%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.92 and $8.20. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Real Estate reached around 23.62 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 23.2 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is $1.46. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.49 after opening at $1.385. It dipped to a low of $1.36 before ultimately closing at $1.38.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Opendoor Technologies Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $8.20 on 05/04/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.92, recorded on 12/27/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 876.95M and boasts a workforce of 2570 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6003, with a change in price of -0.0800. Similarly, Opendoor Technologies Inc. recorded 24,462,699 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.19%.

How OPEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OPEN stands at 4.93. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.66.

OPEN Stock Stochastic Average

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 33.38%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 29.58%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.84% and 10.05%, respectively.

OPEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 25.86% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -44.91%. Over the past 30 days, the price of OPEN has leaped by -10.43%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.55%.