Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s current trading price is -30.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.03%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $10.31 and $21.05. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 38.4 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 14.03 million over the last three months.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) current stock price is $14.54. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $14.655 after opening at $13.46. The stock’s lowest point was $13.12 before it closed at $13.35.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $21.05 on 05/04/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $10.31, recorded on 06/16/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.90B and boasts a workforce of 38900 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.43, with a change in price of -1.67. Similarly, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. recorded 14,152,792 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.30%.

How NCLH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NCLH stands at 198.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 184.12.

NCLH Stock Stochastic Average

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 43.06%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.88%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 65.21% and 40.59%, respectively.

NCLH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 18.79%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -8.73%. The price of NCLH increased 9.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.42%.