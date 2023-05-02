Nokia Oyj (NOK) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Nokia Oyj’s current trading price is -22.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.96%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $4.08 and $5.34. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 14.81 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 17.44 million over the last three months.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) currently has a stock price of $4.16. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $4.215 after opening at $4.19. The lowest recorded price for the day was $4.15 before it closed at $4.19.

Nokia Oyj’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $5.34 on 05/04/22, with the lowest value being $4.08 on 10/20/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Nokia Oyj (NOK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.47B and boasts a workforce of 86896 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Nokia Oyj

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating Nokia Oyj as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.69, with a change in price of -0.78. Similarly, Nokia Oyj recorded 17,797,223 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.79%.

How NOK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NOK stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

NOK Stock Stochastic Average

Nokia Oyj’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 7.95%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 7.95%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.85% and 8.46%, respectively.

NOK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -10.34%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.59%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NOK has leaped by -14.05%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.95%.