New Gold Inc. Inc. (NGD) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 41.33%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 45.39%. The price of NGD fallen by 25.91% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.06%.

Currently, the stock price of New Gold Inc. (NGD) is $1.38. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.32 after opening at $1.29. The stock touched a low of $1.26 before closing at $1.29.

New Gold Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $1.49 on 05/05/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.61 on 09/07/22.

52-week price history of NGD Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. New Gold Inc.’s current trading price is -7.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 126.68%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.61 and $1.49. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.77 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 3.94 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

New Gold Inc. (NGD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.21B and boasts a workforce of 1566 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0724, with a change in price of +0.3050. Similarly, New Gold Inc. recorded 3,576,163 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.50%.

NGD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NGD stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.

NGD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for New Gold Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 94.07%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 88.33%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 70.85% and 65.37%, respectively.