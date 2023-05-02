Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Shares Reel: -17.10% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 81.78B Market Cap

The stock price for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) currently stands at $6.11. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $6.38 after starting at $6.33. The stock’s lowest price was $6.28 before closing at $6.29.

The market performance of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.71 on 01/13/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $4.31 on 10/13/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of MUFG Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s current trading price is -20.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.76%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $4.31 and $7.71. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.62 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.02 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 81.78B and boasts a workforce of 134443 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.71, with a change in price of +0.70. Similarly, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. recorded 5,314,630 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.06%.

Examining MUFG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MUFG stands at 2.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.30.

MUFG Stock Stochastic Average

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 4.23%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.65%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.50% and 23.91%, respectively.

MUFG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -8.40%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 30.00%. The price of MUFG leaped by -4.38% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.55%.