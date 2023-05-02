Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -56.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.87%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.91 and $13.39. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 6.02 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 12.16 million observed over the last three months.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has a current stock price of $5.86. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $6.07 after opening at $6.02. The stock’s low for the day was $5.73, and it eventually closed at $6.02.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Luminar Technologies Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $13.39 on 05/03/22, with the lowest value being $3.91 on 01/06/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.11B and boasts a workforce of 600 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Luminar Technologies Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Luminar Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.65, with a change in price of -2.02. Similarly, Luminar Technologies Inc. recorded 10,701,871 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.63%.

LAZR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Luminar Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is at 9.98%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 45.41%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 45.85% and 34.53%, respectively.

LAZR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 18.38% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -21.66%. The price of LAZR leaped by -6.84% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.46%.