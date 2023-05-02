LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. LogicMark Inc.’s current trading price is -93.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.25%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.00 and $39.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.53 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.26 million over the last 3 months.

At present, LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) has a stock price of $2.51. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $2.70 after an opening price of $2.12. The day’s lowest price was $2.05, and it closed at $2.12.

LogicMark Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $39.00 on 05/03/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.00 on 04/28/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -47.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.18M and boasts a workforce of 25 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.35, with a change in price of -11.30. Similarly, LogicMark Inc. recorded 185,792 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -81.85%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LGMK stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

LGMK Stock Stochastic Average

Today, LogicMark Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 15.78%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 23.82%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 12.59% and 11.60% respectively.

LGMK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -71.92%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -85.35%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LGMK has leaped by -20.78%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.97%.